Helene weakened into a tropical depression Saturday after making landfall in Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm brought more rain on an area that was recovering from Hurricane Ernesto, but it is forecast to dissipate by Monday.
The tropical depression was about 15 miles (25 km) south-southwest of Tampico, Mexico.
Helene packed winds of 35 mph and was moving toward the northwest at about 9 mph, the center said.
Mexico discontinued all tropical storm warnings.
As many as 6 inches of rain will fall across northeast Mexico, from northern Veracruz to southern Tamaulipas and eastern San Luis Potosi states, the center said.
It comes after Ernesto hit the area last week as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening.
