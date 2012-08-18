Story highlights The bus was traveling to the state of Tlaxcala The bus fell into a deep ravine

CNN —

A bus packed with tourists crashed in Mexico leaving at least 12 dead and 22 injured Friday, according to state-run news agency Notimex.

The bus was traveling from the state of Tlaxcala when it veered off the road and crashed into a deep ravine in the state of Durango, the agency said.

A delegation of Tlaxcala officials were traveling to the area to support the victims, according to a government statement.

Among the victims were eight women and four men, ranging in ages from 58 and 65 years old.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals in Durango and authorities were investigating the causes of the fatal accident.