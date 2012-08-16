Photos: Tobacco warning labels around the world Australia – An Australian court upheld a law requiring 'plain-packaged' cigarettes, with no corporate branding on the pack. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Tobacco warning labels around the world Canada – It's the latest in a global move toward graphic health warnings on cigarettes, a movement first started in Canada in 2001. Canada requires at least 50% of the packet to contain health warnings - only 19 countries require warnings that size or larger. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Tobacco warning labels around the world India – According to the World Health Organization, picture warnings are required on tobacco packages in 42 countries, like this graphic warning in India. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Tobacco warning labels around the world Uruguay – Until the Australian ruling, Uruguay had the largest display warnings, covering 80% of the pack. This warning in Uruguay translates to "smoking poisons you. Cigarettes contain cadmium, a toxic metal found in batteries." Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Tobacco warning labels around the world The Philippines – Meanwhile, there has been heated debate in the Philippines over its non-graphic health warning. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Tobacco warning labels around the world India – This warning in India caused a controversy of a different kind. The image is said to resemble that of Chelsea footballer John Terry. Early this year, representatives of Terry lodged a complaint over the apparent blurred use of his image for a tobacco warning. Hide Caption 6 of 7