Tobacco warning labels around the world

Updated 2:12 PM ET, Thu August 15, 2019

An Australian court upheld a law requiring &#39;plain-packaged&#39; cigarettes, with no corporate branding on the pack.
It&#39;s the latest in a global move toward graphic health warnings on cigarettes, a movement first started in Canada in 2001. Canada requires at least 50% of the packet to contain health warnings - only 19 countries require warnings that size or larger.
According to the World Health Organization, picture warnings are required on tobacco packages in 42 countries, like this graphic warning in India.
Until the Australian ruling, Uruguay had the largest display warnings, covering 80% of the pack. This warning in Uruguay translates to &quot;smoking poisons you. Cigarettes contain cadmium, a toxic metal found in batteries.&quot;
Meanwhile, there has been heated debate in the Philippines over its non-graphic health warning.
This warning in India caused a controversy of a different kind. The image is said to resemble that of Chelsea footballer John Terry. Early this year, representatives of Terry lodged a complaint over the apparent blurred use of his image for a tobacco warning.
Last year the United States unveiled nine graphic health warning labels that must cover half the area of cigarette packages by this September.
