Tobacco warning labels around the world
Australia – An Australian court upheld a law requiring 'plain-packaged' cigarettes, with no corporate branding on the pack.
Canada – It's the latest in a global move toward graphic health warnings on cigarettes, a movement first started in Canada in 2001. Canada requires at least 50% of the packet to contain health warnings - only 19 countries require warnings that size or larger.
India – According to the World Health Organization, picture warnings are required on tobacco packages in 42 countries, like this graphic warning in India.
Uruguay – Until the Australian ruling, Uruguay had the largest display warnings, covering 80% of the pack. This warning in Uruguay translates to "smoking poisons you. Cigarettes contain cadmium, a toxic metal found in batteries."
The Philippines – Meanwhile, there has been heated debate in the Philippines over its non-graphic health warning.
India – This warning in India caused a controversy of a different kind. The image is said to resemble that of Chelsea footballer John Terry. Early this year, representatives of Terry lodged a complaint over the apparent blurred use of his image for a tobacco warning.
U.S. – Last year the United States unveiled nine graphic health warning labels that must cover half the area of cigarette packages by this September.