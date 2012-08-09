People try to recover belongings being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz on Thursday, August 9. Tropical Storm Ernesto skirted the coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, sending wind gusts and showers across the state of Veracruz, home to some of Mexico's busiest ports and oil installations.
Reuters/Landov
The swelling ocean takes a food stand in Boca Del Rio.
Reuters/Landov
Soldiers stand amid debris left after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, Mexico, on Wednesday, August 8. After crossing the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm is expected to make landfall a second time on Mexico's coast by Thursday evening.
Reuters/Landov
Residents get creative to take shelter from the rain near the beach of Mahahual.
Reuters/Landov
Soldiers remove fallen branches and other debris from a beach in Mahahual.
Reuters/Landov
Residents move a boat that was dislodged by the storm in Mahahual.
Reuters/Landov
Residents of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Mexico, cross a street flooded by the rains from Hurricane Ernesto.
Reuters/Landov
A woman and her children prepare to evacuate via bus as Ernesto approaches Mahahual on August 7.
Reuters/Landov