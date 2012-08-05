Breaking News

Who are Sikhs and what do they believe?

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 12:03 PM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

  • There are 25 million Sikhs in the world
  • The religion was founded 500 years ago
  • Sikhs believe caste system is wrong, that everyone is equal
  • Men often wear turbans to cover their uncut hair

Editor's note: This story was originally published on August 5, 2012.

(CNN)Sikhism, the world's fifth most popular religion, is a monotheistic faith that believes in equality and service to others, Sikh officials say.

"Everyone is the same," says Raghunandan Johar, president of the Guru Nanak Mission of Atlanta. "There is no distinction, no caste system."
Navdeep Singh, a policy adviser to the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund, says Sikhs believe in freedom of religion, community service and inclusiveness.
    At temples, or gurdwaras, where Sikhs hold services, everyone is welcome.
    "You can come and be equal," he says.
    Doing good deeds is important for you to be with God after death, Johar says. Sikhs believe that if you don't live a life full of good deeds you will be reborn and repeat the circle of life and death.
    There are 25 million Sikhs around the world, Singh says, about 700,000 of which live in the United States. Most Sikhs are in India.
    Sikhs do not have a particular day of worship, he says, but due to the American work week, Sunday is a popular day for services. Johar says his gurdwara has formal services on Wednesdays and Fridays, in addition to Sundays.
    At a typical gurdwara, the doors open up at 6 a.m. for prayers. A formal service includes the singing of hymns and a team of leaders who have studied the faith reciting from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scriptures. That book, more than 1,400 pages long, includes writings from Sikhism's 10 gurus as well as writers from other religions.
    It is an example of Sikhism inclusiveness, Johar says.
    "There is not a single word of hate in it," he adds.
    At the end of the service, congregants pray for the "well-being of the world" then head to the langar, the community kitchen that serves meals for anyone who wants one.
    "(Founder) Guru Nanak said that if you want to meet God, serve the poor people," Johar says.
    Gurdwaras around the world variously incorporate clinics, schools, guest quarters and community centers, which Sikhs say is a sign of the religion's values of service and equality.
    The first gurdwara in the United States was built 100 years ago in California, Singh says.
    For Sikhs, the turban is not about culture, it's an article of faith that is mandatory for men. The turban is also a reason why Sikh men have been targeted and attacked in America, especially after 9/11. Turbans were featured in "The Sikh Project," a 2016 exhibition that celebrated the Sikh American experience. British photographers Amit and Naroop partnered with the Sikh Coalition for the show. This photo is of New York actor and designer Waris Singh Ahluwalia, who was kicked off an Aero Mexico flight in February after refusing to remove his turban at security.
    Harpreet Kaur, a producer at Maryland Public Television, founded Sach Productions, a media organization that creates films focused on minority issues. She was the first Sikh reporter in Washington.
    Harmandeep Singh, a high school senior in New York, arrived from India in 2014.
    Ishprit Kaur&#39;s mother is a nurse and inspired her daughter to become one, too. Kaur was also drawn to the medical field because her father is battling Parkinson&#39;s disease.
    Japjee Singh, like many Sikh kids, was bullied for years in suburban Atlanta schools. In 2014, the Department of Justice settled a landmark case with the DeKalb County school system that paved the way for better protection from bullying.
    Maj. Kamaljeet Singh Kalsi was born in India but grew up in New Jersey. He was the only Sikh child in his public school and became the first Sikh American to be granted a religious accommodation to serve in the military since a 1980s ban that prevents Sikhs from serving. Kalsi deployed to Afghanistan and now works to end religious discrimination in the military.
    Retired engineer Lathan Dennis-Singh was born in Kingston, Jamaica, where he befriended reggae superstar Bob Marley. He converted to Sikhism 48 years ago at his college in Michigan and has been living in Fairfax, Virginia, for the last 30 years.
    Raghuvinder Singh travels from his home in New Jersey to Oak Creek, Wisconsin, every week to see his father, Punjab Singh, who was shot in the face in the 2012 mass shooting there. Punjab Singh remains paralyzed and communicates through blinking his eyes.
    Sat Hari Singh reversed the New York train he was operating on 9/11 and helped save the lives of many people. He worked with the Sikh Coalition to sue the transportation authority over a policy against turbans and won.
    Musician Sonny Singh is a member of the Brooklyn Bhangra band. In his other life, he&#39;s a community organizer who leads workshops on race, religion and social justice.
    Most Sikh men don't cut their hair and wear turbans and beards. Many American Sikh women dress like other Westerners or wear the salwar kameez, a traditional north Indian garment of a long shirt and loose-fitting pants.
    Sikhism emerged more than 500 years ago in Punjab, in what is now India. It was founded by Guru Nanak, a non-practicing Hindu who was against rituals and praying to idols.
    "He received a revelation," Johar says.
    Guru Nanak taught a message of love and that all religions were good.
    "If you are Hindu, he said be a good Hindu," Johar says. "If you are Muslim, be a good Muslim. If you are Christian, be a good Christian."
    Sikhs, he says, are taught two other important things in addition to serving others and serving God: Work hard and never beg.

    CNN's Jose G. Santos contributed to this story.