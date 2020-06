Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military dress uniform circa 1990. Prince Philip: Decades in public life

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.

While primarily known for his marriage to the Queen, Philip is an extraordinary figure in his own right. He was born into the turmoil of inter-war Europe and became a naval officer decorated for heroism in World War II. For more on the royal family, watch CNN Original Series "The Windsors" on CNNgo.