Eurovision's craziest outfits

Eurovision has always been a stage for outlandish costume design. Here, Croatia's Nina Kraljic rehearses during the jury show May 9, 2016, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Bulgaria's Poli Genova belts out a song May 11, 2016, on the eve of the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Finland's Krista Siegfrids performs at a dress rehearsal at Eurovision in 2013.

Russian group Buranovskiye Babushki (Buranovo Grannies) make an impression at a Eurovision dress rehearsal in 2012.

The identical twin brothers in Irish duo Jedward are known for their towering blond coifs and outrageous costumes. They represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2011 and 2012.

Members of the Belarus group 3+2 sprouted butterfly wings for the climactic key change in their song "Butterflies." The group finished second to last in 2010.

Bulgarian singer Miroslav Kostadinov tackles a dress rehearsal at Eurovision in 2010.

Thea Garrett of Malta rehearses at Eurovision in 2010.

Burlesque artist Dita Von Teese accompanies German duo Alex Swings Oscar Sings! in the 2009 contest.

Ukraine's Svetlana Loboda performs "Be My Valentine" in 2009 accompanied by dancers in gladiator costumes.

Lithuanian group InCulto strips down to glittery hot pants for the climax of the song "Eastern European Funk" in 2010.

Gipsy.cz, a Romani hip-hop group from the Czech Republic, scores the dreaded "nul points," or no points, in a 2009 semifinal.

Drag act Verka Serduchka of Ukraine finishes second in the 2007 competition with the song "Dancing Lasha Tumbai."

Austrian singer Eric Papilaya performs at a dress rehearsal in 2007.