Garbine Muguruza, left, celebrates her Wimbledon victory after beating Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the final on Saturday, July 15. This was the second Grand Slam final of the season for Williams, who was beaten by her sister, Serena, in the Australian Open final in January.
David Ramos/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Williams celebrates her semifinal win at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 13. The 37-year-old American, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, was the oldest player to make the Wimbledon final since Martina Navratilova in 1994.
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Williams is 10 years old in this photo from August 1990. She and her sister, Serena, were trained by their father in the tough Los Angeles suburb of Compton before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a tennis academy.
Ken Levine/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Venus, left, is seen with her father, Richard, and her sister in 1991. Both of the girls would go on to become legends in their sport.
Paul Harris/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Venus signs autographs after winning her professional debut in October 1994. She was 14 years old when she defeated Shaun Stafford at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Venus hits an overhead during her first pro tournament in 1994.
Al Bello/Getty Images
In 1997, Venus became the first woman since Pam Shriver in 1978 to reach the final of her first US Open. She lost the showpiece match 6-0, 6-4 to Martina Hingis, seen at left.
Venus hits a forehand during the Australian Open in January 1999. She advanced to the quarterfinals that year, but her breakthrough would come soon.
Fairfax Media/Getty Images
The Williams sisters pose for a photo with their mother, Oracene Price, in March 1999.
Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Venus won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, winning the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena. From left are Venus, Serena, Anna Kournikova and Hingis. The Williams sisters have had wildly successful singles careers, but they've also been a force as a team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles.
Venus and Serena hold their dogs after winning the US Open doubles title in September 1999.
CAROL NEWSOM/AFP/Getty Images
Venus got her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000, when she defeated Hingis in the Wimbledon final. She has won Wimbledon five times in her career, with her last title coming in 2008.
Gary M Prior/Allsport/Getty Images
Just a few months after her Wimbledon breakthrough, Venus won the US Open and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney. In 2002, she became No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career.
Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images
Venus and Serena celebrate winning a gold medal together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Wally Skalij/LA Times/Getty Images
Venus watches Serena embrace their father after Serena won Wimbledon in 2012. A year earlier, Venus had been diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain and can deplete energy levels. She took some time off but eventually returned.
Alastair Grant/AP
The sisters participate in a photo shoot together in 2012. Off the court, Williams has a fashion degree and her own line of active wear, EleVen.
Damon Winter/The New York Times/Redux
Venus is all smiles after winning her 700th career singles match in September 2015. She got the milestone victory at the Wuhan Open in China.
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Venus and Serena pose with Australian Open ball kids in January 2017.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images
The sisters played against each other in the final of this year's Australian Open, with Serena coming out on top to break the Open-era record for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). Over the years, the sisters have faced off in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of them.
Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
During a Wimbledon news conference this year, Venus broke down in tears when reporters questioned her about a fatal crash in June involving her SUV. A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, citing negligence in a Florida crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash, and police are still investigating.