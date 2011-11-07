Story highlights The Israeli military says it fired on militants planting explosives Palestinian militants say the injured people are civilians

CNN —

Three Palestinians were wounded Monday by Israeli tank fire in northern and eastern Gaza, medical sources said.

Witnesses in the area said the shelling was random, but the Israel Defense Forces issued a statement saying IDF soldiers identified people planting two explosive devices near a security fence in northern Gaza and fired on them.

Sources with the Islamic Jihad militant organization said Islamic Jihad militants were planting explosives near the fence but ran away when the Israeli troops started firing. Those injured were civilians, the Islamic Jihad sources said.