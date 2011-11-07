Residents, police officers and rescue workers retrieve the body of a victim in Manizales, Colombia, on Saturday.

A weekend landslide in central Colombia killed at least 38 people and more than a dozen are still missing, a Red Cross spokesman said Monday.

CNN affiliate Caracol broadcast images of rescuers shifting through the rubble, searching for signs of life. They worked through the night amid massive mounds of mud.

Heavy rains, which triggered the Saturday landslide in the city of Manizales, forced rescuers to suspend their work Monday afternoon, Red Cross spokesman Leandro Soto told CNN. About 100 rescuers had been working in shifts at the scene.

The landslide also buried homes and volunteers are helping those families that now have nowhere to live, said Soto.

Though the possibility of finding survivors is increasingly slim, the spokesman said he still has hope.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos visited the area over the weekend and offered his condolences to the victims’ families.

The area around the landslide has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to his office.

“Everyone has worked tirelessly and will continue to – for that, I offer my most sincere thanks,” Santos said. “Hopefully we can finish soon and restore the area in as short a time as possible.”

