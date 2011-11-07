Azerbaijan's national emblem

The Karabakh horse is known for its strength, speed and endurance. The animal is of great cultural importance to the people of Azerbaijan.
AZERBREEDING
National sport —
Players riding Karabakh horses play Chovgan, an early form of polo, in Baku ahead of the European Games in the Azerbaijani capital.
Cross-breeding and the Armenian-Azerbaijani war has seen numbers of the Karabakh decrease significantly.
Meeting their match —
Players prepare for a game of Chovgan on a sunny afternoon in Baku.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has drawn up a number of horse breeding programs and taken steps to improve veterinary services to try and protect the breed and increase numbers.
The mountain-steppe racing horse is named after the geographical region where it was originally bred. The Karabakh horse is the result of cross-breeding and stands out with what's been described as its 'golden glow.'
A German company is assisting the Azerbaijani government with gene research by establishing the horses genetic profiling and setting up a system of identification to track the breed.