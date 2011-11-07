Azerbaijan's national emblem

The Karabakh horse is known for its strength, speed and endurance. The animal is of great cultural importance to the people of Azerbaijan.
The Karabakh horse is known for its strength, speed and endurance. The animal is of great cultural importance to the people of Azerbaijan.
Players riding Karabakh horses play Chovgan, an early form of polo, in Baku ahead of the European Games in the Azerbaijani capital.
Players riding Karabakh horses play Chovgan, an early form of polo, in Baku ahead of the European Games in the Azerbaijani capital.
Cross-breeding and the Armenian-Azerbaijani war has seen numbers of the Karabakh decrease significantly.
Cross-breeding and the Armenian-Azerbaijani war has seen numbers of the Karabakh decrease significantly.
Players prepare for a game of Chovgan on a sunny afternoon in Baku.
Players prepare for a game of Chovgan on a sunny afternoon in Baku.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has drawn up a number of horse breeding programs and taken steps to improve veterinary services to try and protect the breed and increase numbers.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has drawn up a number of horse breeding programs and taken steps to improve veterinary services to try and protect the breed and increase numbers.
The mountain-steppe racing horse is named after the geographical region where it was originally bred. The Karabakh horse is the result of cross-breeding and stands out with what's been described as its 'golden glow.'
The mountain-steppe racing horse is named after the geographical region where it was originally bred. The Karabakh horse is the result of cross-breeding and stands out with what's been described as its 'golden glow.'
A German company is assisting the Azerbaijani government with gene research by establishing the horses genetic profiling and setting up a system of identification to track the breed.
A German company is assisting the Azerbaijani government with gene research by establishing the horses genetic profiling and setting up a system of identification to track the breed.