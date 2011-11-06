Story highlights
One person was killed and 29 people were injured Sunday when four improvised explosive devices blew up at an indoor market in central Baghdad, Iraqi interior ministry officials said.
The attacks came on the first day of the Eid al-Adha festival for Sunni Muslims.
The explosives were hidden inside small boxes at the al-Arabi indoor market, according to two interior ministry officials who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media.
The market is located in one of the capital’s largest commercial districts.