Millions in Mecca start Hajj pilgrimage

the CNN Wire Staff
Updated 12:47 PM EST, Sun November 6, 2011
Tens of thousands of pilgrims occupy tents in Mina, near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, November 7, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage rituals.
hajj tents —
Tens of thousands of pilgrims occupy tents in Mina, near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, November 7, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage rituals.
Muslim pilgrims throw pebbles at pillars during the Jamarat ritual, the stoning of Satan, in Mina on Sunday, November 6.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
Muslim pilgrims throw pebbles at pillars during the Jamarat ritual, the stoning of Satan, in Mina on Sunday, November 6.
Pilgrims read from the Quran atop Mount Arafat on Saturday in Mecca.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
Pilgrims read from the Quran atop Mount Arafat on Saturday in Mecca.
Muslim piligrims gather on Mount Arafat on Friday in Mecca.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
Muslim piligrims gather on Mount Arafat on Friday in Mecca.
Muslim piligrims pose rest in a street near the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Thursday, November 3.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
Muslim piligrims pose rest in a street near the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Thursday, November 3.
Pigeons fly over pilgrims near the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on Thursday. The event draws roughly 2.5 million pilgrims each year.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
Pigeons fly over pilgrims near the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on Thursday. The event draws roughly 2.5 million pilgrims each year.
Tens of thousands of Muslim piligrims perform the evening prayer in Mecca's's Grand Mosque on Wednesday, November 2.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
Tens of thousands of Muslim piligrims perform the evening prayer in Mecca's's Grand Mosque on Wednesday, November 2.
The Saudi government has been preparing for months for its first Hajj since the Arab Spring began.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
The Saudi government has been preparing for months for its first Hajj since the Arab Spring began.
Pilgrims watch fellow Muslims perform the evening prayer in the holy city's Grand Mosque on Wednesday, November 2.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
Pilgrims watch fellow Muslims perform the evening prayer in the holy city's Grand Mosque on Wednesday, November 2.
Saudi Interior Ministry special forces perform before Interior Minister and Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdelaziz (unseen) during a special parade on the eve of Hajj season in Mecca on Tuesday, November 1.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca —
Saudi Interior Ministry special forces perform before Interior Minister and Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdelaziz (unseen) during a special parade on the eve of Hajj season in Mecca on Tuesday, November 1.
Hajj 2011: Pilgrimage to Mecca

Story highlights

The pilgrims this year reportedly have come from a total of 183 countries

President Obama and his wife extend greetings for a happy Eid al-Adha

Hajj is an annual pilgrimage that lasts about five days

CNN  — 

Millions of Muslims from around the world were in the holy city of Mecca on Saturday for the first day of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage that every able-bodied Muslim is expected to perform at least once in his or her life.

Dressed in white and following in the footsteps of the prophet Mohammed, pilgrims climbed Mount Arafat, just outside the Saudi Arabian city.

Hajj, a five-day pilgrimage, consists of a series of detailed rituals in Mina, Muzdalifa, Arafat and Mecca.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Hajj
Hajj
video

Explain it to me: The Hajj

ctw irpt hajj preview_00010116
ctw irpt hajj preview_00010116
video

Hajj pilgrims seek 'blessings from God'

Will this year’s Hajj have an ‘Arab Spring’ effect?

This year’s pilgrimage is unique as it is the first to happen since the Arab Spring began last year.

Some experts are watching for potential flare-ups in Saudi Arabia, a country governed by an unelected royal family and where freedoms are limited.

The pilgrims this year have come from 183 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported. About 54% of the pilgrims are male.

U.S. President Barack Obama released a statement of Saturday to coincide with the start of Hajj. Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, begins on Sunday.

“Michelle and I extend our greetings for a happy Eid al-Adha to Muslims worldwide and congratulate those performing Hajj. Thousands of Muslim Americans are among those who have joined one of the world’s largest and most diverse gatherings in making the pilgrimage to Mecca and nearby sites,” he said.

“The Eid and Hajj rituals are a reminder of the shared roots of the world’s Abrahamic faiths and the powerful role that faith plays in motivating communities to serve and stand with those in need. On behalf of the American people, we extend our best wishes during this Hajj season.”

CNN’s Yasmin Amer contributed to this report.

Related