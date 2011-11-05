Story highlights Israel targets suspected militants preparing to fire rockets 1 member of Islamic Jihad is killed, a Hamas security official says

The Israeli air force conducted an airstrike Saturday against suspected militants attempting to fire rockets into Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

One person was killed and two others were wounded in the strike, according to a Hamas security official.

The official identified the victims as members of Islamic Jihad.

Islamic Jihad declared a cease-fire earlier this week after violence with Israel escalated, resulting in the deaths of 12 people last weekend.