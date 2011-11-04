Story highlights The rulings stem from a 2007 shooting incident at a checkpoint Five people were killed in that incident The army says the convictions ensure justice is served

Two Mexican army officers and 12 soldiers have been convicted in the killing of five civilians and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 16 to 40 years, Mexico’s defense ministry said.

The sentences were handed down last week by a military tribunal and were made public Thursday.

The army is one of the Mexican forces that does the heaviest lifting in the country’s war against the drug cartels. The homicide convictions on the unnamed officers and soldiers stem from a July 1, 2007 shooting incident at a military checkpoint in the state of Sinaloa. Five people were killed and three others were injured.

“Even though the incident derived from a regrettable error, the military justice system acted in a transparent and impartial way and with the judicial rigor established in the justice code,” the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the 14 convictions, another officer and two soldiers remained under investigation in the same incident. Two other soldiers were acquitted by the tribunal.