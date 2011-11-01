Story highlights Venezuela's registry says 15,500 registered voters are at least 111 years old Election authorities say they're trying to update the nation's voter registry

Caracas, Venezuela CNN —

Venezuela’s National Election Council has suspended voting privileges for 15,500 people. Why? Because the nation’s voter registry says they’re between 111 and 129 years old.

“If you have a family member or know someone who could be between these ages, please review the list,” the council says on its website. “If they are on the list … tell us their condition.”

The council said Monday that the suspensions were part of efforts to update the nation’s voter registry.

Venezuela’s average life expectancy is 74, according to projections from the National Statistics Institute.

Officials estimate that there are more than 18 million people eligible to vote in Venezuela’s presidential elections next October. More than 300,000 new voters have registered, the council said, including 268,030 people between 18 and 25 years old.

Journalist Osmary Hernandez contributed to this report.