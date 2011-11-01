Story highlights 20-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Perez is accused in the slaying Authorities allege he met flight attendant Nicholas Aaronson in a bar, killed him Aaronson's body was found in a Hilton hotel room Saturday morning Attorney general: Fingerprints and security camera footage link Ramirez to the killing

Mexico City CNN —

Police in Mexico City have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a U.S. Airways flight attendant, the city’s attorney general said.

Hotel security camera footage and an operation in a nearby bar led authorities to 20-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Perez, the Mexico City attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Ramirez met flight attendant Nicholas Aaronson, 27, at the bar and then robbed, beat and strangled him at a Hilton hotel across the street.

Authorities later located Ramirez near the bar, the statement said.

Security camera footage showed Ramirez entering the hotel with Aaronson, the attorney general said. Investigators also found Ramirez’s fingerprints in the hotel room, prosecutors said.

Ramirez, also known as “the Shadow,” has previously been convicted on robbery charges, according to the Mexico City attorney general’s office.

He will be charged with homicide and robbery, the statement said.

Hotel workers found Aaronson’s body in the hotel room Saturday morning after concerned U.S. Airways co-workers told the reception desk they had been unable to reach him, the statement said.

“I wish they had the death penalty in Mexico,” mother Anita Aaronson told CNN affiliate KPHO. “He took the bright light out of my life.”

Aaronson was a “very popular” and a “much-loved flight attendant,” Deborah Volpe, president of the Association of Flight Attendants Council 66, said over the weekend.

“This was a very tragic event, and it has affected us all. Right now, we are focusing on taking care of our crew members,” she said.