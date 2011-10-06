Steve Jobs' life offstage

We knew Steve Jobs best as the face of Apple -- the man who introduced the company's biggest products in front of cheering audiences filled with fans and journalists. He was in his element onstage in a black turtleneck and jeans, playing with the new iPod, iPhone or iPad. But Jobs also had a life offstage, one filled with celebrities, foreign leaders and, perhaps most importantly, his fans. Watch an encore of CNN Films' "Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine," on Saturday, January 9, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN and CNNgo. Getty Images
Jobs, from left, Ed Catmull and John Lasseter celebrate an award for Pixar at the 13th Annual Producers Guild Awards in March 2002 in Los Angeles.Getty Images
Disney's Dick Cook, Jobs and producer John Lasseter pose for photographers at the premiere of "Finding Nemo" in Hollywood on May 18, 2003. Getty Images
Jobs stands with singer Sarah McLachlan after delivering a speech in San Francisco in 2003. Getty Images
Jobs shows R&B singer Alicia Keys how to use iTunes in London in 2004. Getty Images
Jobs laughs with Jimmy Iovine, from left, Bono and The Edge of U2 at a celebration of the release of new iPod products in October 2004 in San Jose, California. Getty Images
Prince Charles speaks at a dinner for business leaders, including Jobs, in November 2005 in San Francisco. Getty Images
British Prime Minister Tony Blair, right, talks with Jobs, left, and Cisco Systems CEO John Chambers during a meeting of Silicon Valley executives at Cisco headquarters in July 2006. Getty Images
Musician John Legend hangs with Jobs during an Apple media event in September 2006 in San Francisco. Getty Images
Jobs laughs as he poses with Eric Nicoli, chief executive officer of EMI, while promoting a new partnership in London in April 2007. Getty Images
Musician Jack Johnson, left, talks with Jobs during an Apple special event in 2008 where a new version of the iPod Nano and Touch were announced.Getty Images
Jobs poses with his wife, Laurene Powell, at the 2010 Academy Awards.Getty Images
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, left, admires his new iPhone 4 from Jobs on Medvedev's tour of Silicon Valley in June 2010.Getty Images
Jobs greets an attendee after he delivers the keynote address at the 2010 Apple Worldwide Developers conference in San Francisco. Getty Images