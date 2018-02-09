Defection fears at the Winter Olympics

Breaking News

Will North Korean athletes defect?
While most Olympic athletes will be mingling throughout the Games, North Korean athletes will be separate, under 24-hour watch, closely monitored wherever they go. A system of watching each other, as they do back home in the North, amid inevitable fears of defections from athletes of other members of the delegation. Paula Hancocks looks at how the North can ensure they return to North Korea with the delegation intact.
Source: CNN

