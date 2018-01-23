Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

kidnapped yazidi child raised by american isis fighter damon pkg_00003130
kidnapped yazidi child raised by american isis fighter damon pkg_00003130

    JUST WATCHED

    Kidnapped Yazidi child raised by American ISIS family

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kidnapped Yazidi child raised by American ISIS family

Eight-year-old Ayhem loves America, speaks perfect English and says he wants to be "an American man" when he grows up. However, this Iraqi child's love for the United States comes from the darkest of places: Raqqa, where for three years, he was raised by an American ISIS wife.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Kidnapped Yazidi child raised by American ISIS family

Eight-year-old Ayhem loves America, speaks perfect English and says he wants to be "an American man" when he grows up. However, this Iraqi child's love for the United States comes from the darkest of places: Raqqa, where for three years, he was raised by an American ISIS wife.
Source: CNN