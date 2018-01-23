Kidnapped Yazidi boy raised by American ISIS mother
Eight-year-old Ayhem loves America, speaks perfect English and says he wants to be "an American man" when he grows up. However, this Iraqi child's love for the United States comes from the darkest of places: Raqqa, where for three years, he was raised by an American ISIS wife.
Kidnapped Yazidi boy raised by American ISIS mother
Eight-year-old Ayhem loves America, speaks perfect English and says he wants to be "an American man" when he grows up. However, this Iraqi child's love for the United States comes from the darkest of places: Raqqa, where for three years, he was raised by an American ISIS wife.