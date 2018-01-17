Ex-gang members fear crime with Trump decision

Former gang members trying to reform their lives are worried that if President Trump ends the Temporary Protected Status program for 200,000 Salvadorans in the US, it will lead to more crime and poverty in El Salvador, already one of the world's most dangerous nations.
