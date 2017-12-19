US defiant at UN Security Council

Exercising its veto power at the United Nations for the first time, the Trump administration torpedoed a Security Council resolution critical of the White House's unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
