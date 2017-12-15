More protests over Trump's Jerusalem decision

Breaking News

TOPSHOT - Palestinians scuffle with Israeli forces at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on December 8, 2017. Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces after calls for a "day of rage" as US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital sent shockwaves through the region for a second day. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem and elsewhere on Friday as anger reignited over US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. CNN's Arwa Damon reports from the West Bank city of Ramallah.
