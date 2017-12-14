Breaking News

    Reports: Reporter beaten up by security guards

Reports: Reporter beaten up by security guards

A reporter from South Korea was roughed up by Chinese security guards at an event South Korean President Moon was attending, according to South Korean reports. The South Korean government is calling for an investigation. CNN's Ivan Watson and Matt Rivers report.
Reports: Reporter beaten up by security guards

