Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil jerusalem lebanon reaction
becky anderson Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil jerusalem lebanon reaction_00011704

    Lebanese FM reacts to Trump's Jerusalem move

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil tells CNN the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital will cause more conflict in the region, and that the solution is to accept a Palestinian state and an Israeli state "that has the right to exist in security."
