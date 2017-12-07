Breaking News

    Palestinian refugees indifferent to Trump's plan

Palestinian refugees indifferent to Trump's plan

Palestinians living in refugee camps in Lebanon say they hope to return home someday, and tell CNN's Ben Wedeman that despite whatever Arab leaders say, they are largely indifferent to the symbolism of President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
