CNN Hero Aaron Valencia's Lost Angels Children's Project provides an after-school program with a focus on classic car restoration for low-income, foster and at-risk youth.
CNN Hero Aaron Valencia's Lost Angels Children's Project provides an after-school program with a focus on classic car restoration for low-income, foster and at-risk youth.

    CNN Hero helps youth restore cars, their hope

Top 10 CNN Hero Aaron Valencia's life was on a dangerous path before custom cars helped set him in the right direction. Today he works to keep youth in Los Angeles on track.
