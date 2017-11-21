Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Passengers turn flight delay into dance party

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Passengers turn flight delay into dance party

When Michelle Sacrey Philpott got to her gate at Pearson International Airport in Ontario for a flight home to Newfoundland, musicians Sean Sullivan and Sheldon Thornhill were playing the guitar and accordion. Fellow passengers joined in, creating a dance party at the gate.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Passengers turn flight delay into dance party

When Michelle Sacrey Philpott got to her gate at Pearson International Airport in Ontario for a flight home to Newfoundland, musicians Sean Sullivan and Sheldon Thornhill were playing the guitar and accordion. Fellow passengers joined in, creating a dance party at the gate.
Source: CNN