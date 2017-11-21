Passengers turn flight delay into dance party

When Michelle Sacrey Philpott got to her gate at Pearson International Airport in Ontario for a flight home to Newfoundland, musicians Sean Sullivan and Sheldon Thornhill were playing the guitar and accordion. Fellow passengers joined in, creating a dance party at the gate.
When Michelle Sacrey Philpott got to her gate at Pearson International Airport in Ontario for a flight home to Newfoundland, musicians Sean Sullivan and Sheldon Thornhill were playing the guitar and accordion. Fellow passengers joined in, creating a dance party at the gate.