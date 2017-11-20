Breaking News

CNN Hero Rosie Mashale started a free daycare center and later an orphanage in her home for children in need in Cape Town, South Africa.
    Rescuing Cape Town's 'left behind' children

Top 10 CNN Hero Rosie Mashale is a former school teacher who found an abandoned child on her doorstep in 2000. Since then, she has raised a generation of AIDS orphans. Cast your vote for the CNN Hero of the Year at CNNHeroes.com and watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
Source: CNN

