Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

delhi india air quality kumar_00001030
delhi india air quality kumar_00001030

    JUST WATCHED

    New Delhi's air is so toxic, you can taste it

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New Delhi's air is so toxic, you can taste it

Air quality in Delhi is reaching hazardous levels -- so much so that major landmarks like the India Gate and Presidential Palace are not visible due to the pollution. As CNN's Nikhil Kumar explains, this isn't the worst the pollution has been in Delhi and the only thing residents can do is simply wait for the change of season.
Source: CNN

Toxic Pollution (15 Videos)

See More

New Delhi's air is so toxic, you can taste it

Air quality in Delhi is reaching hazardous levels -- so much so that major landmarks like the India Gate and Presidential Palace are not visible due to the pollution. As CNN's Nikhil Kumar explains, this isn't the worst the pollution has been in Delhi and the only thing residents can do is simply wait for the change of season.
Source: CNN