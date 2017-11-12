New Delhi's air is so toxic, you can taste it

Air quality in Delhi is reaching hazardous levels -- so much so that major landmarks like the India Gate and Presidential Palace are not visible due to the pollution. As CNN's Nikhil Kumar explains, this isn't the worst the pollution has been in Delhi and the only thing residents can do is simply wait for the change of season.
Air quality in Delhi is reaching hazardous levels -- so much so that major landmarks like the India Gate and Presidential Palace are not visible due to the pollution. As CNN's Nikhil Kumar explains, this isn't the worst the pollution has been in Delhi and the only thing residents can do is simply wait for the change of season.