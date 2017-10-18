Russian-linked site targeted black Americans

A group linked to the Russian troll farm behind thousands of fake Facebook ads paid personal trainers in New York, Florida, and other parts of the United States to run self-defense classes for African Americans in an apparent attempt to stoke racial tensions and gather contact details of Americans potentially susceptible to their propaganda. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
