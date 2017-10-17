Exclusive: Putin's 'chef,' the man behind the troll factory
US investigators believe Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch dubbed "chef" to President Vladimir Putin by the Russian press, financed a Russian "troll factory" that used social media to spread fake news during the 2016 US presidential campaign, according to multiple officials briefed on the investigation.
US investigators believe Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch dubbed "chef" to President Vladimir Putin by the Russian press, financed a Russian "troll factory" that used social media to spread fake news during the 2016 US presidential campaign, according to multiple officials briefed on the investigation.