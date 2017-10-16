Source: N. Korea rejects diplomacy with US

A North Korean official reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to developing a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching "all the way to the East coast of the mainland US." Will Ripley reports the rogue nation is currently not interested in diplomacy with the US.
