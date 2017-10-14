Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

uganda adoption investigation part two kaye pkg ac_00020616
uganda adoption investigation part two kaye pkg ac_00020616

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN investigates possible trafficking scheme

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN investigates possible trafficking scheme

A CNN exclusive investigation has uncovered a scheme in which mothers are led to believe they're temporarily giving up their children to be educated but in reality, the children are sold to adoptive families who think they're taking in an orphan in need. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Source: CNN

Uganda adoptions (6 Videos)

See More

CNN investigates possible trafficking scheme

Anderson Cooper 360

A CNN exclusive investigation has uncovered a scheme in which mothers are led to believe they're temporarily giving up their children to be educated but in reality, the children are sold to adoptive families who think they're taking in an orphan in need. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Source: CNN