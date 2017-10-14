CNN investigates possible trafficking scheme

A CNN exclusive investigation has uncovered a scheme in which mothers are led to believe they're temporarily giving up their children to be educated but in reality, the children are sold to adoptive families who think they're taking in an orphan in need. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
