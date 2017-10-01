Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

edmonton 10012017
edmonton 10012017

    JUST WATCHED

    Video shows car strike Edmonton officer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Video shows car strike Edmonton officer

Canadian authorities say two incidents in Edmonton are being investigated as acts of terrorism after a man struck a police officer with a car before later plowing a truck into pedestrians. Edmonton Journal Crime Reporter Catherine Griwkowsky reports on the victims' conditions.
Source: CNN

Edmonton attack (6 Videos)

See More

Video shows car strike Edmonton officer

Newsroom

Canadian authorities say two incidents in Edmonton are being investigated as acts of terrorism after a man struck a police officer with a car before later plowing a truck into pedestrians. Edmonton Journal Crime Reporter Catherine Griwkowsky reports on the victims' conditions.
Source: CNN