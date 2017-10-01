Video shows car strike Edmonton officer

Canadian authorities say two incidents in Edmonton are being investigated as acts of terrorism after a man struck a police officer with a car before later plowing a truck into pedestrians. Edmonton Journal Crime Reporter Catherine Griwkowsky reports on the victims' conditions.
