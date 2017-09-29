Fake black activist accounts linked to Russia

Two social media accounts under the name "Blacktivist" were linked to the Russian government, and posted on both Facebook and Twitter in an apparent attempt to amplify racial tensions during the US presidential election, two sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN.
Two social media accounts under the name "Blacktivist" were linked to the Russian government, and posted on both Facebook and Twitter in an apparent attempt to amplify racial tensions during the US presidential election, two sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN.