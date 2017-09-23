North Korea at U.N.: Trump will be responsible

Speaking at the General Debate of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that in insulting the dignity of North Korea, President Donald Trump made a rocket attack on the United States mainland more inevitable.
