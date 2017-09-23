Breaking News

    North Korea at U.N.: Attack on US 'inevitable'

Speaking at the General Debate of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that in insulting the dignity of North Korea, President Donald Trump made a rocket attack on the United States mainland more inevitable.
