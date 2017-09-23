Breaking News

    A rush to save lives in collapsed school

CNN's Ed Lavandera reports that Mexican officials say they have made contact with a girl trapped in the school that collapsed after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck South of Mexico City. A Mexican Navy official later said there was confusion as to whether a girl was trapped in the rubble at all. The official said his information was based on technical reports and the accounts of civilian and Navy rescuers.
Source: CNN

