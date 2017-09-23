Crews work to rescue people in trapped rubble

Rescuers thought they were close to pinpointing the exact location of a 12-year-old girl believed to be trapped beneath the debris of a collapsed elementary school in Mexico. A Mexican Navy official later said there was confusion as to whether a girl was trapped in the rubble at all. The official said all of the school's children in the rubble had been accounted for, either having died, hospitalized or found safe.
Rescuers thought they were close to pinpointing the exact location of a 12-year-old girl believed to be trapped beneath the debris of a collapsed elementary school in Mexico. A Mexican Navy official later said there was confusion as to whether a girl was trapped in the rubble at all. The official said all of the school's children in the rubble had been accounted for, either having died, hospitalized or found safe.