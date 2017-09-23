Crews work to rescue people in trapped rubble

Breaking News

Rescue personnel work on the rescue of a trapped child at the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen primary schoool in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2017. A wing of the school collapsed after a powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, killing scores of children and trapping others. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Rescuers thought they were close to pinpointing the exact location of a 12-year-old girl believed to be trapped beneath the debris of a collapsed elementary school in Mexico. A Mexican Navy official later said there was confusion as to whether a girl was trapped in the rubble at all. The official said all of the school's children in the rubble had been accounted for, either having died, hospitalized or found safe.
Source: CNN

