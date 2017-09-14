Facebook doesn't know extent of Russian ads

One week after Facebook admitted that it had sold $100,000 worth of ads to a Russian troll farm during the 2016 election, Facebook is still not sure whether pro-Kremlin groups may have made other ad buys intended to influence American politics that it simply hasn't discovered yet, sources with knowledge of the matter said. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
