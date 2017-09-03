Hayden not surprised by North Korea test (full interview)
Former NSA and CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden says that he was not surprised by North Korea's hydrogen bomb test and says that he still believes President Trump has a reasonable, yet "inartfully executed" plan for dealing with Pyongyang.
