Russian Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinsky Image from his official bio
    Russian ambassador fourth to die since January

Russian Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinskiy died in the capital Khartoum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Though there is no evidence to suggest anything suspicious about Shirinskiy's death, he is the latest in a long line of Russian emissaries to die in the past year.
Source: CNN

