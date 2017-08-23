People leaving US, flooding Canada

President Trump's immigration reform has ignited a border emergency, as so many people are fleeing the US in fear of being kicked out by the Trump administation. The Canadian military is now building tents to accommodate all the asylum seekers. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
