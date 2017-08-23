Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A seagull flies over a Canadian flag at Canada Place in Vancouver on July 2, 2015.
A seagull flies over a Canadian flag at Canada Place in Vancouver on July 2, 2015.

    JUST WATCHED

    People leaving US, flooding Canada

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

People leaving US, flooding Canada

President Trump's immigration reform has ignited a border emergency, as so many people are fleeing the US in fear of being kicked out by the Trump administation. The Canadian military is now building tents to accommodate all the asylum seekers. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
Source: CNN

Around the World (11 Videos)

See More

People leaving US, flooding Canada

The Lead

President Trump's immigration reform has ignited a border emergency, as so many people are fleeing the US in fear of being kicked out by the Trump administation. The Canadian military is now building tents to accommodate all the asylum seekers. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
Source: CNN