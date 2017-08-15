Breaking News

    India-Pakistan tension remains 70 years later

India and Pakistan are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their independence from the British empire, but it also marks a time in their shared history where a million people died in fighting brought upon by religious divisions. CNN's Mallika Kapur in India and Sophia Saifi in Pakistan report.
