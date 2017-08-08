The speech that marked the birth of a country

India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered a historic speech before the clock struck midnight on August 15, 1947, and India divided from Pakistan. How does the older generation remember it? And what do those words mean to the young Indians of today?
India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered a historic speech before the clock struck midnight on August 15, 1947, and India divided from Pakistan. How does the older generation remember it? And what do those words mean to the young Indians of today?